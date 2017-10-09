Warning over risks of kitchen fires

Firefighters are again warning people of the dangers of kitchen fires after there were 17 in the county over the past two weeks.

On Friday at 12.18pm crews from Dunstable and Luton were called to a property in Milton Way, Houghton Regis.

Firefighters had to force entry to the property and used a thermal imaging camera and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The fire started after some cooking had been left unattended and caught fire.

Just after this at 1.19pm on Friday crews from Kempston and Toddington attended a care home in High Street, Ridgmont after reports of a small kitchen fire, although the fire was out on arrival Firefighters checked the area and gave fire safety advice to staff.

On Sunday crews from Kempston and Bedford were called to a fire at property in Abbott Crescent, Kempston at 8.46am. One casualty was treated by paramedics.