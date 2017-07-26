Warnings after house fires in Luton and Houghton Regis

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are warning people to take more care after a spate of house fires in the past week.

On Friday (21/7) Firefighters were called to two kitchen fires one in Hartley Road, Luton at 8.19pm, and another in Holland Road, Luton at 9.20pm. The fires were out on arrival and firefighters used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the properties.

On Sunday (23/7) Firefighters were called at 10.17pm following a report of a fire in a loft at The Green, Houghton Regis. Firefighters with breathing apparatus used a triple extension ladder, hose reel, safety jet, and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire. The fire caused 25 percent damage to the loft and there was 100% damage caused by smoke.

Pete Buckingham, Community Safety Team Manager said: “Don’t leave your cooking unattended; if you need to leave the kitchen turn your hob off.

“Make sure you fit a smoke alarm to warn you if there is a fire. Test all your smoke alarms once a week by pressing the test button until the alarm sounds, make sure you change the battery once a year (unless it is a 10-year sealed unit alarm) and replace the whole unit every 10 years. Never remove the batteries apart from when you are replacing them, if it starts bleeping contact the manufacturer”.