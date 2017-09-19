Luton Council is urging residents to take part in this year’s annual Waste Less Live More Week, which will kick start the push to reduce food waste in Luton.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Waste Less Live More campaign started on Monday and aims to help people rethink how they live their lives, reducing their environmental impact whilst improving overall health and happiness. The public are encouraged to join the seven day challenge and receive emails each day with tips to help them reduce food waste.

For more information about the campaign visit: www.wastelesslivemore.com.

The Mayor of Luton, councillor Mohammad Ayub, is championing the food waste reduction element of the campaign.

He said: “This is an ideal opportunity for Luton residents to really get involved and make positive changes, both reducing food waste and improving what they eat. Some black bins contain 40% food waste. We really want to help our residents to change this, through our campaign this year, and taking part in Waste Less Live More is a great first step towards that.”