WATCH: Luton’s Young Drummer praised by chart singers

A seven-year-old drummer from Luton wants to create her own ‘master group’ in three years after videos of her playing went viral.

The videos of Geneva Jordan playing covers of songs by Estelle, Lauryn Hill and Stormzy have earned her plaudits from the artists themselves.

Geneva when she was five helping her dad

Geneva’s proud parents posted the videos on her Youtube channel and her videos have now been watched thousands of views.

Her dad Eugene Jordan, 31, taught her to play the drums when she turned seven in December because she wanted to play like him, he plays for his local church.

He said: “We bought her a drum kit for her birthday and she has been playing ever since, she just loves it and is always wanting to learn more.

“I taught her to play and we are so proud of her, it is something that she is very passionate about.

Geneva

“She has a Youtube channel, Geneva London, and we upload her videos on there and she has received a lot of praise from people, including a lot of celebrities. It is nice for her to see that and she really appreciates it, she is still young and she loves playing, that is the main thing.

“She plans to create a master group when she is ten with some of her friends who play other instruments, she has told them when they turn ten they all need to rehearse together.

“She enjoys coming to church and when I am on stage playing the drums she always wants to come and join me.

Her fans also include Ariana Grande’s drummer Aaron Spears and MC Hammer. MC Hammer wrote: “She’s amazing with excellent timing and soulfulness. Bright musical future.”

Geneva has modelled for Morrison’s, Monsoon and Mothercare and hopes to star in movies.

She said: “Ever since I was younger I wanted to be on stage and on the drums and when my parents saw that they got me a drum kit. I like playing the drums because I get to exercise my wrists and experience celebrities reposting my videos. I feel awesome when I play. I’ve been playing for six or seven months and I think I’m doing well so far.”