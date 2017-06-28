Waterstones success for Luton author of Did The Right Sperm Win?

A Luton author is celebrating her book of inspiring stories being sold by popular UK retailer, Waterstones.

Icknield High School teacher, Vinette Hoffman-Jackson, who has lived in the town for over 15 years, was delighted when she found out recently that her work, ‘Did The Right Sperm Win?’ would be sold by one of the nation’s most sought after bookstores.

Vinette is proud of her new book. It is also available on Kindle and Amazon.

Vinette, whose book is published by YouCaxton Publications (2016), said: “I’m really excited about Waterstones; my sister was so happy to hear my good news!

“The book includes 30, short, inspiring stories, anecdotes, poems and reflections, designed to motivate you to think and find messages in everyday occurences.

“For example, my son’s misheard my Jamaican accent, and heard ‘life is not fair’ as ‘life is not fear’ - that has inspired one of my stories!”

The title is designed to make readers think that they were chosen for a reason; are they fulfilling their purpose?

The book is available for £6.99 at Waterstones.