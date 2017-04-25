Whipsnade Adventure Trail for young readers

It’s the 35th anniversary of legendary author Rod Campbell’s famous book Dear Zoo and Macmillan Children’s Books are teaming up with Whipsnade to provide a new experience for the whole family to enjoy.

From Saturday May 27 to Sunday June 4 they can embark on a self-guided adventure trail around the UK’s largest zoo, discovering the real-life animals that inspired the nation’s favourite childhood read – including elephants, lions and giraffes.

Children of all ages can follow the popular book’s characters on this fun-packed journey, collecting stamps and taking part in exciting activities at each stop – before settling down for a cosy Dear Zoo reading session at the storytelling hub.

Whipsnade spokesperson Victoria Sage said: “We’re sure families will love becoming part of the story with this thrilling adventure trail.”

Visitors following the pathway will see the new Centre for Elephant Care – opened by the Queen earlier this month – which is now the £2 million home for the zoo’s herd of nine Asian elephants. They will also be able to catch a glimpse of Whipsnade’s group of newly-arrived African hunting dogs.

> Save 10 percent when you book tickets online at www.zsl.org