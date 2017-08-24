Who will clean up all this rubbish?

A resident has called for Luton Borough Council to remove piles of rubbish left behind by travellers.

The man, who does not wish to be named, complained to the council about travellers parking their caravans on Pondwicks Road, off Crawley Green Road. Within a week the visitors were gone but piles of rubbish were left.

He said: “They arrived at the end of June and the council removed them last month, but the rubbish is still there, three weeks on, it can be seen as your train comes in to Luton and it is starting to smell, what a great welcome. Given the council blocked the road, I think they have taken some responsibility.”

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: “The council regrets that visually unpleasant and potentially harmful fly tipping is left anywhere in the town - not least in such a prominent position where it can give a negative impression. The land is privately owned. In such cases the landowners are advised of their responsibility to clear the mess.”