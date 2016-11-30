Woburn Lower School choir aims for Christmas chart topper

A catchy song recorded by a small village school choir could be winging its way to the top of the Christmas charts, if country singer Lucie Diamond has anything to do with it.

The Woburn-based award-winning songbird has been working with little learners at Woburn Lower School and together they have produced ‘I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas’ – first recorded by 10-year-old Gayla Peevey way back in December 1953.

Woburn-based country singer Lucie Diamond

Lucie said: “Only one school choir has made it to Christmas Number One and that was ‘There’s no-one quite like Grandma’ by St Winifred’s in Stockport in 1980.” But she’s determined Woburn Lower School will break the 36 year deadlock with their enchanting rendition of the old favourite which is already available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

Lucie volunteered to set up the school choir in January and managed to get funding for the festive special from The Stables Theatre in conjunction with the Notivate Trust.

She wanted the children realise their dream of becoming recording artists and one day last month their classroom was turned into a studio where they recorded eight tracks.

There was also a competition to design the album cover so that even youngsters who weren’t in the choir could feel involved in the project.

Woburn Lower School soloists recording I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas

Lucie is thrilled with her little four to nine-year-old stars. She said: “Christmas truly is about children and there’s nothing better than hearing them sing at this time of year.

“I wanted to capture the essence of their singing, to keep it real and not over-produced.”

And she’s certainly fulfilled her objective – the single has a jolly oompah backing and the children belt out the words with clarity and enthusiasm.

Headteacher Nicole Ivett is also delighted with her achievements.

She said: “The children loved taking part in this project. They have gained in confidence and worked brilliantly together supporting each other. They have demonstrated a real ‘can do’ attitude.”

She added: “At Woburn Lower School we value the important role arts education plays in their development.”

> More information at https://www.facebook.com/hippo4xmas/