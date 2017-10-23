Woman racially abused in Luton

Police are investigating after a woman was racially abused in Luton on Friday, October 13.

At about 5.20pm a woman was passing Dunstable Road, close to the top of Conway Road, when she was verbally abused by the driver of a white van.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which is believed to be racially-motivated.

The offender is described as having an eastern European accent.

PC Rupert Carlile, investigating, said: “We will not tolerate hate crime in our county and we will continue to work closely with our partners and communities to target offenders.

“If you have witnessed this incident we are urging you to come forward with any information that would help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference C/44626/2017, crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.