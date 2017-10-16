Woman threatened with knife during robbery in Luton park

Police are investigating after a man threatened a woman with a knife during a robbery in Luton on Friday, September 29.

Between 1pm and 1.30pm, a man approached a woman who was walking on her own in Popes Meadow, Old Bedford Road, and demanded money, bank cards and her phone, when she refused he threatened her with a knife. Another man approached to help and gave the offender his phone instead, the offender then demanded more property from the lady, before running towards Havelock Road. The offender is described as a white man with ginger hair and a ginger beard, aged around 20 and about 5’9”, and wearing a dark hooded top.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information about this incident and the Good Samaritan, who is described as a white man in his 20s.

Investigation Officer Gary Hales said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything.

“However I’m also keen to speak to the Good Samaritan who stopped to help the victim, who is incredibly grateful for his actions, as I hope his account will help my investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting C/41930/17.