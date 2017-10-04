Health services in Luton are working with East London NHS Foundation to introduce laughter yoga to mark World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, October 10.

The Trust and partner organisations will be in St George’s Square on Tuesday from 12pm till 1pm.

There will be stalls with information about the local services and the chance for visitors to try laughter yoga, a practice that involves prolonged voluntary laughter. It is based on the belief that voluntary laughter provides the same physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter. The day aims to promote discussion about mental health, combat stigma and promote treatment.

Mental health difficulties can affect anyone. This year’s theme is ‘Mental Health in the Workplace’ which addresses the value of promoting wellbeing in all work settings.