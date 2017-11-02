‘Write Christmas’ story challenge for creative Luton children

Imaginative Luton children could win £1,500 for their school by writing a brand new Christmas story or poem.

Popular children’s author, Sam Hay, is challenging budding writers to create a short story or poem (max 200 words) inspired by winter or Christmas.

The entry that the ‘Undead Pets’ author judges to be the best across the entire competition will win £1,500 for their school to spend on books or writing equipment, in addition to a Christmas stocking full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves. Two runners up will each secure £250 for their school and a festive goody bag.

The competition will be split into three age categories: 4-6, 7-9 and 10-11 years old.

Sam said: “I’m very excited to be judging the Write Christmas story competition for a fourth year running. It’s a great opportunity to get kids all over Britain writing and showing off their fantastic imaginations.

“I’m always so impressed by their creativity and originality.

“Christmas has been the inspiration behind some all-time classics including Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and the much-loved The Nutcracker.

“It’s a time for magic, excitement and wonder. I can’t wait to read this year’s stories and poems!”

But that’s not all! The top 50 entries from across the UK will also be made into a printable, free to download book, to be released in December 2017.

The deadline for the competition is November 17 at 5pm. Don’t leave it until the last minute!

For the address and compulsary consent form, visit: www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/writechristmas2017/

Parents and teachers can get hints and tips from Sam, plus full details of how to enter.