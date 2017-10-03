You beauty! 5 stars for Elysium salon

Elysium Beauty Lounge has been awarded a five star rating by The Good Beauty Guide.

The publication is an independent guide to quality standards in beauty in the UK, Ireland and Malta.

Jamie Evripidou, of Luton, has owned the salon, on Stockingstone Road, for three years and has worked there since 2003.

She said: “I feel extremely proud that the salon has been awarded five stars.

“The success of Elysium is down to such a wonderful team of passionate staff and the continued support of our clients.

“Being a member of the Good Beauty Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way.

“It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards.

“It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.”

The Good Beauty Guide has recognised salons visited and objectively assessed by top industry professionals.

Salons are regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained.

Gareth Penn, managing director of the Good Beauty Guide, said: “I am delighted that Elysium Beauty Lounge has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Beauty Guide.

“Being in the Guide means a salon is among the best in the country which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good.”

