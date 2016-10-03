Young friends bake up a storm

Two young Luton friends who overheard an advertisement for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and asked their mums if they could get involved have raised £273 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Now Hannah Parsons, 10, of St Olam’s Close and nine-year-old Gracy-Mai Golby of Catsbrook Road can’t wait to take on another charity challenge.

Hannah - in Year 6 at Warden Hill Junior School – said: “The hardest bit was building the cake stands. I loved raising money for Macmillan because it’s such a good cause and I’m so proud of the amount we made.

“I actually felt quite sad when it was all over.”

Gracy-Mai, in Year 5 at Bramingham School, added: “I’m so happy that we did it. It was hard decorating the cakes ready to sell but it was worth it when we found out how much money we’d raised.”

The girls had some help making cakes with family and friends also baking and donating.

Hannah’s mum Lisa said: “I’m so proud of them for wanting to do this and £273 is a cracking amount.”