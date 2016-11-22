Young Ruby from Cockernhoe dances her way to an IDTA finalist medal

A twinkle-toed 11-year-old has pirouetted her way to an International Dancing Teachers’ Association freestyle finalist medal.

And Ruby Williams from Cockernhoe couldn’t be more thrilled. She said: “I worked really hard but I never expected to make it to the final three. I couldn’t believe how many times I was called back and I was really astonished to get that far.”

Her teacher Karen Byrne of The Dance Studio is equally delighted.

She said: “Dancers who make it to that all-important final have to do a 20 second solo in front of the entire Winter Gardens in Blackpool – a daunting task. But Ruby never flinched. Her eyes were on the prize and she danced her solo step perfect.

“The support, cheers and tears from her family, friends and team mates reverberated around the ballroom. It’s a memory I will always cherish.

“She’s one of the most ambitious and hardworking dancers I’ve ever taught. Her dedication paid off and she thoroughly deserved it.”