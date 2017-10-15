Youngsters have fun exploring

The pre-school children at Southcott Lower School enjoyed an exciting Explorers Day, as a culmination to their Explorers topic.

The children enjoyed dressing up as explorers, complete with magnifying glasses and handmade binoculars. The hunt was on for lions, frogs and wolves!

Sadly none were discovered, although the children did find some hidden footprints scattered around the field and learned how to make bark rubbings on one of the many trees surrounding the school.

Perhaps the highlight of the day was back at base camp when the children carefully and artistically decorated biscuits to create spiders and caterpillars, and then ate them all up.

Pre-school manager Amy Johnson said: “It was lovely to see all of the children enjoying themselves as Explorers. They spent a lot of time outside searching for bugs, creating butterfly paintings and making their very own pair of binoculars.”

Headteacher Sarah Laundy added: “Special days like this, especially when learning is taken outside the classroom, are so much fun and truly memorable for the children. I am delighted that even our very youngest pupils can enjoy their environment so much.”