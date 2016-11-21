Your boxes of festive cheer head for kids

More than 100 kind-hearted readers have sent a steady stream of gaily wrapped shoeboxes, filled with carefully chosen gifts, to be distributed among needy children in the Third World.

The Herald&Post is proud to be a drop-off point for Operation Christmas Child, an annual campaign run by the

charity Samaritans Purse.

Last week our growing stash was collected by volunteers who took them to the warehouse where yet more volunteers are hard at work getting them packed and ready for the next stage of their journey.

Spokesman Alan Goodman said: “So far we’ve received 3,659 and have processed most of them.

“We’ll be working next week to meet the deadline for delivery.”

Editor Lynn Hughes said: “A big thank you to our generous readers who will bring such unexpected joy to children who have often never received a present in their short young lives.”

> More info at www.samaritans-purse.org.uk