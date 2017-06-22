Abbott reaches three figures again as Dunstable triumph

Ben Abbott’s century helped Dunstable keep the pressure up on top-of-the-table West Herts as they now sit just two points behind the Saracens Herts League Championship leaders.

Abbott smashed a 118-ball 152 against Botany Bay on Saturday, gaining fine support from Jonny Rice (67), Sam Cherry (35) and Ben Welch (27) in a total of 308-8.

Joe Thorne and Matt Woodcock then made early breakthroughs before Mike Alston took four wickets and Cherry three to bowl the visitors out for just 225 and an 83 run victory.

The IIs clinched a dramatic last ball win over Chipperfield Clarendon.

After Chipperfield had racked up a 290-7 from their 53 overs, Mark Smith hit his first century of the season with 122 whilst Adam Lewis made an unbeaten 64.

However, captain Sam Marshall (29 not out) clinched the victory with a six off the last ball as Dunstable reached 292-5.

The IIIs suffered just their second defeat of the season as they were bowled out for 148 against Hatch End.

Ian Horton provided the mainstay of the innings with 60 whilst fellow opener Steve Rumball hit 39, but Hatch End eased to 152-1 from 37 overs.

The IVs were comfortably beaten by Dunstable Road Runners in Beds Invitation League Division Three, as Freddie Lippiatt scored 69 from just 67 balls in his side’s meagre 110 all out.

Road Runners then made 111-2 to win by eight wickets.

Duntable’s Sunday first team were bowled out for just 120 against Flitwick as they succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat.

Despite a club record 218 against the same opposition just a matter of weeks ago, Abbott was out for 38 from 22 balls before Flitwick reached 124-2 with 17 overs left.

The Sunday IIs clinched a narrow 15-run victory against Stevenage after they posted 180.

Stand-in captain Adam Lewis top scored with 47 whilst Sawan Tailor hit a late 28 in Dunstable’s innings.

Lewis and Gurwinder Singh shared six wickets on the way to bowling Stevenage out for 165 with eight overs to spare.

Ryan Connor top scored with 22 as the IIIs were all out for 75 against New Bradwell and despite taking three wickets in reply, the visitors reached 78-3 in just 12.4 overs.