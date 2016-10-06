Anderson scores a hat-trick as Dees run riot

Dunstablians romped to a brilliant 58-14 victory at St Neots in their Midlands Three East South clash on Saturday.

The visitors were in front when Toby Mead went over, with Kevin Boland converting, while Max Thorne and Nathan Aris both touched down to make it 17-0.

Dees’ dominance continued as Glenn Brinkley crossed the line, Boland’s boot stretching the lead to 24-0, although the hosts did pull back a converted score of their own just before the interval.

St Neots then threatened a comeback as they went over once more and added the extras to cut the gap to 24-14.

However, Dees regained the ascendancy, Mattie Anderson going over, with Zach Bourne landing the extras.

Boland touched down himself, as did Anderson again, with Bourne adding one conversion, before the tries kept flowing, with William Hewitt touching down, and Bourne converting.

He was to add another penalty and also converted Anderson’s hat-trick score to make the final outcome 58-14.

This weekend, Dees entertain Aylestone St James.