Brett takes six but rain ruins Bedfordshire’s reply

Bedfordshire’s opening MCCA Unicorns Championship Eastern Division clash at Cumberland was hit by the weather this weekend.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first on Sunday, Bedfordshire made early inroads as Dean Bryce had Ross Zelem lbw for six and then struck again, with Michael Slack caught behind for 10.

Cumberland hit back with a 48-run stand between William Hale (45) and Sam Dutton, before Tom Brett had his first wicket, removing Hale thanks to a catch from Bryce.

That was the signal for an inspired spell of bowling from Brett, as he claimed impressive figures of 6-89 as Cumberland slipped from 235-6 to 252 all out.

Former England man Monty Panesar also picked up 2-71 from his 24.4 overs.

However, when Bedfordshire came to bat, they lost wickets at regular intervals, with Jack Keeping (8), Michael English (11) and Riyaad Henry (5) all falling cheaply as the visitors tumbled to 48-3.

Opener Elliot Callis dug in for 38 until he was snagged lbw. Beds then lost three wickets without adding to their tally to slip from 75-3 to a meagre 75-6, with Nick Barden and James Kerr not troubling the scorers.

Andy Reynoldson was 19 not out and Panesar unbeaten on four as the day ended.

However, there was no play at all on Monday due to the rain, meaning both sides shook hands on a draw.

Their next Eastern Division clash is against Cambridgeshire on Sunday, June 18, at Luton Town & Indians (11am).