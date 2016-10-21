Dees beat Bedworth in Senior Vase

Dunstablians were victorious in their Midlands Senior Vase round two clash at Bedworth on Saturday, winning 34-15.

Zach Bourne gave the visitors the lead with a penalty kick, before it was 10-0 as Mattie Anderson went over, with Bourne converting.

Dees continued to extend their advantage, Joshua Thompson touching down and Bourne kicking the points once more.

Bedworth then threatened a comeback though, with a try and penalty cutting the gap to 17-8.

However, Dees scored once more before the break, with Chris Chandler going over as they led 22-8.

In the second period, Bedworth remained in the hunt with a converted try, as Dees opted to replace Glenn Brinkley and Scott Warren for Richard Cope and Max Thorne.

The visitors stepped on the gas in the closing stages with Sam Coogan and Nathan Aris scooting over the line, Bourne adding one conversion to make the final score 34-15.

Dees are back in Midlands Three East South action at the weekend as they travel to mid-table near neighbours Biggleswade.