Dees hammer Aylestone

Dunstablians produced an excellent performance to defeat Aylestone St James 64-5 in their Midlands Three East South clash on Saturday.

The hosts were at it right from the start as Max Thorne went over, with Zach Bourne converting.

A second try arrived thanks to Nathan Aris, with Mattie Anderson also crossing the line, Bourne’s boot successful on both occasions as Dees led 21-0.

Toby Mead had his first score, with Bourne on target from the tee, while Mead soon added a second, with Thorne also over again to make it 38-0.

Aylestone were finally on the scoreboard on the stroke of half time to trail 38-5, but they were kept out in the second period by a rampant Dees.

The hosts changed Bourne and Anderson for Peter Thompson and Joshua Thompson, while Richard Cope replaced Kevin Arnold too.

Joshua Thompson quickly went over twice as did Peter Thompson, who also added two conversions to make it 57-5.

The scoring was eventually completed as Anderson had his second try, Peter Thompson’s boot making it 64-5.

Dees travel to Biggleswade this weekend.