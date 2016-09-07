Dunstable Town stay up after a wonderful weekend

Dunstable Town’s first team scraped Saracens Herts League Championship survival on the final day of the campaign after their game against Flitwick was abandoned due to rain.

The visitors posted an impressive 285-8 from their 50 overs as openers Brad Matthews and Guy Hill put on a stand of 176 with Matthews hitting 76 and Hill top-scoring with a seasons-best 86 from 99 balls.

Ben Welch then added 59 from just 42 balls including seven fours and two sixes as Dunstable set Flitwick a steep 286 for victory.

With Flitwick 26-0 from 5.3 overs, the rain came as play was abandoned, while Stevenage’s match also fell foul of the weather, meaning Dunstable survived by just four points.

The IIs were promoted from Divsion Four B as their clash against Northampton Exiles was also abandoned after their opponents had been dismissed for 215.

Dunstable’s third team also went up as champions of Division Eight B when Little Berkhamstead conceded.

With Datchworth’s clash was called off due to rain, meaning they only received 10 points, Dunstable leapfrogged their nearest rivals to take the title.

The IVs avoided relegation from Beds Invitational League Division Two as Ian Horton hit a century in their clash against Kempston Methodists.

He made an impressive 104 from just 94 balls with 16 fours and a six as James Andrews added a career-best 48, with their side reaching 187-7 from 37 overs before play was abandoned due to rain.

The finals day of the Bedfordshire County T20 Cup took place at the club on Sunday which saw Dunstable beaten in the final.

In the semi-final, Brad Matthews smashed 38 from 22 balls whilst Lee Pratt was forced to retire hurt on 32 before Terry Carr hit 24 as Dunstable reached 159-7.

Sam Cherry then took 4-21 and Mike Alson and Matthews claimed two scalps each as Flitwick were dismissed for 126, with Dunstable winning by 34 runs.

They then took on Southill Park in the final as Cherry picked up 3-24, whilst Matthews finished with 2-32 as their opponents totalled 145-8.

However, ducks for Matthews, Cherry and Jonny Rice early on left them with work to do.

Despite Guy Hill’s 20, Sam Marshall 25 and James Bromhall adding a late 28 not out, Dunstable could only reach 100-8 from their 20 overs, losing by 45 runs.