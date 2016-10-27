Fantastic five for leaders Luton RFC

Luton kept their winning streak going as they held off a late charge from fellow promotion-chasers Oadby Wyggestonians to win 28-22 at the weekend.

Their fifth win in a row means that the Midlands 2 East (South) league leaders remain unbeaten.

After falling behind to an early try, prop Dwayne Duffy opened the scoring for Luton, touching down after good play by the forwards. In-form Rik Hobbs added the extras.

Luton then took control. Hobbs added a penalty before centre Chant was set free to score in the corner.

There was enough time for both sides to add a penalty before the half-time whistle, with Luton ahead 18-10.

After the restart Luton appeared to take an unassailable lead. Hobbs added a brace of tries, chasing down a loose ball for the first and forcing his way to the line again after good work by the pack for the second.

But Wyggs fought back, reminding the hosts why they are also in contention for promotion and looked to punish Luton for poor defending

Two tries and a conversion brought Oadby to within a converted try and the home crowd endured a tense final five minutes but Luton hung on for the bonus-point win.

First team manager Steve Evans said: “We knew it was going to be a challenge because they are second in the league after us and Oadby Wyggs are everyone’s tip for promotion.

“If we are going to be taking anything away from this, it was a lack of discipline in the second half. You can never afford to do that in rugby.”

He added: “It is not good for my heart this game. It’s quite difficult to watch when you fear a significant lead might go to waste. But that said, I have faith in this team as we have a strong defence.”

Luton’s next game will see them travel to Rutland to play Oakham this Saturday.