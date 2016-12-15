Fifth successive league defeat for Luton

Luton suffered a crushing defeat in the rain against Peterborough on Saturday as they went down 51-5 in their Midlands Two East South clash.

The Newlands Road side’s defence had little or no answer to the attacking power of the home team, who are currently top of the league.

Luton have now slipped further down the table, and are sitting in eighth place, 18 points from the top after losing their fifth game in a row.

Injury woes have hampered the team this season and continued to do so as full back Aiden Kenny pulled a hamstring during the warm up before the game.

However they were able to welcome back former club captain Simon Lincoln at scrum half.

Peterborough took full advantage of Luton’s troubles as the home team opened the scoring on 11 minutes after the visitors struggled to even play out of their half.

Steve Allen then crashed over the Peterborough try-line and scored what turned out to be Luton’s only points in the match.

The first half ended with two further tries and a penalty for Peterborough who went into the break 18-5 up.

In the second period, the game got away completely from Luton as the scores totted up and the home team at times waltzed through a lack-lustre visiting defence.

Peterborough added a further five scores as Luton were desperate to hear the final whistle.

This weekend, the Newlands Road side host bottom of the league Rushden & Higham, who are yet to record a victory in their opening 10 games of the season.

A win would be a welcome result just before the Christmas break and hopefully re-start the club’s season in the new year, when they travel to Belgrave on January 7.