AFC held to stalemate at home

AFC Dunstable were held to a 0-0 draw by AFC Sudbury in their Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division Clash on Sunday.

They now travel to Bedford this weekend,

Rachael Lewis scored twice as Offley & Stopsley Women won 2-1 at Hutton in Division One and now visit Little Thurrock Dynamos this weekend.

Nina Service bagged a treble as Crawley Green beat Shefford Town & Campton 4-2 in Beds & Herts Women’s League Openage Division Three, with Kirstey Morley also on target

Houghton Athletic host Sharnbrook Women in the League Cup this weekend.