Byron is the creator in chief as Hatters Ladies hold on to win

Luton Town Ladies picked up an excellent 3-2 victory at Actonians Ladies in the FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One on Sunday.

Visiting boss Nikki Baker made two changes to her side, with Kim Farrow handed her first start for the club up front, partnered by Steph Gale.

Actonians went close early on, hitting the bar from range, while Gale missed the target for Town.

However, the hosts did move in front after a scrappy free kick fell to the unmarked Carla Williams who poked home.

It wasn’t long before Luton were on level terms though as Erica Byron whipped in a corner and the clearance fell to Dionne Manning who smashed her shot into the bottom corner.

Hatters then went ahead shortly afterwards, and it was Byron who was the provider again when her corner was headed into her own net by a home defender.

In the second half, Actonians came into the game more, but the back three of Byron, Rachel Kosky and Lucy Webster produced some fine last ditch tackles kept their side ahead.

It was then 3-1 with an hour gone, Byron’s superb corner flashing across goal.

Nicola Henman picked up the loose ball and fired it goalwards, as Gale’s flick saw Zara Carroll head into the net.

With 25 minutes to go, Actonians started to pile on the pressure and eventually pulled a goal back to make it a difficult last period for the Hatters.

A goal-line scramble was eventually cleared by Kosky and keeper Kezia Hassall was called into action, making a superb save with her feet after the ball had hit the post, McKay clearing the follow up shot off the line.

Farrow had a great chance to make it 4-2, but a heavy touch took her away from goal, while sub Jo Rutherford forced the keeper into a good stop.

Hatters reverted to four at the back for the last 10 minutes and saw the game out, as Baker said: “This was a really good three points.

“We had a very young back line and trialled a new formation. We looked dangerous on the break and I am delighted we have scored from three set-pieces.

“Erica has done well to put the ball in like that.

“We are a dangerous side going forward and can beat anyone in this league on our day.

“We have only lost four all season and we are building a very good squad here.”

Luton now sit fifth in the table, five points off leaders AFC Wimbledon having played a game more and are at home to second bottom Norwich City this weekend.