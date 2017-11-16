Crawley Green Reserves narrow Shefford’s lead in Bedfordshire League

Shefford Town & Campton are now just four points clear at the head of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform standings after they were held to a 2-2 home draw by Marston Shelton Rovers.

Ricky Young and Ryan Lewis scored for the Town against Rovers replies via Jimmy Burraway and Wes Burrows.

Sandy v Totternhoe Reserves. Picture: David Kay. PNL-171115-102317002

Now up into second are Crawley Green Reserves who ran out the 3-1 winners at Sharnbrook to record their fourth win on the bounce. Temitayo Akerele, Sam Edwards and Cameron Veasey netted the vital goals against a lone home reply from Niko Balde.

Whilst now in third place are Wilstead who took their winnin grun to three games with a 4-2 home victory over Renhold United. Tom Stonehouse, Adam Budek, Ryan Davenport and Daniel Mead all found the back of the net against United replies via Michael France and Fernando Reis.

Following four straight defeats Flitwick Town returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory at Wootton Blue Cross. Ritchie Bevan with a brace plus an own goal and a strike from Joe O’Donnell marked the Town scoresheet against Blue Cross replies via Sam Halfpenny and Ben Chryste.

Also enjoying life on the road were AFC Oakley M&DH and Ickwell & Old Warden. M&DH left it late before a 90th minute strike from Zach Ives took them to a 3-2 victory at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Matt Barnes and David Mulvihill netting the earlier M&DH goals whilst on the home scoresheet were Kurtis Alleyne and Dan Mattin.

Also winning by the same 3-2 scoreline were Ickwell & Old Warden at bottom of the table Queens Park Crescents. Scott Alleyne with a brace and Ashley Drummond grabbed the goals to do the damage against a home brace in reply from Dominic Parrella.

Elsewhere Cranfield United took their unbeaten ways up to five games by sharing the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Kempston Rovers Development. Josh Bamford was on the home scoresheet against a Rovers reply from Anas Bechkoum.

Division One supported by O’Neills

There is no change at the head of Division One supported by O’Neills following wins for the top four sides. League leaders Wixams extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 4-3 home win over Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Gareth White, Matt Cornes, Mindaugus Siburkis and Alex Summers were all on their scoresheet against Town replies via Andrew Hayday twice and Sam King once.

Whilst second place Totternhoe Reserves are now unbeaten in their last seven outings after winning 3-2 at Sandy. Tom Howson netted twice and Adam Worthington the once against home replies via Phil Beale and Matt Johnson.

Still just goal difference behind in third are Riseley Sports, 3-0 home winners over Biggleswade FC Reserves. Jack Healy, James Crooke and Duncan Campbell all marked the home scoresheet.

Fourth place AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves retained their 100% away record with a 3-2 win at The 61FC Luton Reserves. Elliot West from the penalty spot plus Paul Obuch and Arkadiusz Boruch on the Town scoresheet against 61 replies via Pat Doherty and Thanasis Domakopoulos .

Now up into fifth are Flitwick Town Reserves the 4-1 home winners over Lea Sports PSG. Josh Arthur-Kent with a brace plus Sean O’Donnell and Dan Parker netting for the Town against a lone PSG reply via Joe Hennem.

Elsewhere Henlow are still awaiting their first home win of the season after being beaten 3-2 by Cople & Bedford SA. Ollie Hughes with a brace plus Lucas Banton netted for SA against a home brace in reply from Antony Bowskill. Whilst also winning on the road were Cranfield United Reserves who are now unbeaten in their last six outings after winning 4-2 at Meltis Albion. Joe Bygraves with a brace plus Andre Anderson and David Adderson were on the United scoresheet against Albion replies via Dan Smith and Adam Cranny.

Division Two

With leaders Renhold United Reserves sitting the afternoon out, second place Henlow Reserves took full advantage to close the gap on them at the head of Division Two to just a single point with a 2-1 victory at Elstow Abbey who were duly losing for the first time in six outings.

Matt Poulton opened the scoring for the Abbey just 27 seconds into the contest before goals from Josh Izzard and Chris Powell saw the visitors 2-1 in front at the break ahead of a goalless second period.

Just goal difference behind in third spot are Bedford Albion who took their winning ways up to six games with a 4-2 home victory over Atletico Europa. Michael Michalski, Ryan Kelly, Antony Foreman and Adam Lewis were on the Albion scoresheet against Europa replies via Mo Banda and Albert Adeyemi.

Whilst now in fourth place are Houghton Athletic despite having to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Westoning. Antony Simms was on the Athletic scoresheet and Thomas Cooksley replying for the visitors.

Luton Leagrave AFC now find themselves on the bottom of the league after they failed to win for the tenth consecutive outing when beaten 3-1 at home by Caldecote Reserves. Sam Julian, Nick Thomas and Martin Chappell netted the visitors’ goals against a lone home reply from Daniel Leighton.

Moving off the bottom spot but still awaiting their first win are Sundon Park Rovers who claimed a share of the spoils in a 3-3 draw at AFC Oakley Oakley M&DH Reserves. Bradley Duffet, James Grandidge and Ray Patrickson were on the M&DH scoresheet against Rovers replies via Tirell Jeffers, Ethan Tenn and Nick Buttigieg.

Also finishing all square but at 1-1 was the game between Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves and CS Rovers, Dean Clark netting for the home side and Connor Darocha for the visitors.

Division Three

Kempston Athletic are now three points clear in Division Three following their 4-0 home victory over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Josh St Clair Pierre, Nicholas Ememe, Craig Damon and Luke Mongiovi all found the back of the net.

Whilst now up into second spot and still unbeaten on home soil this season are Clifton, 4-2 winners over Caldecote A. Charlie Watson, George McMillan, Christian Farrugia and Cameron Lewis all netted for the home side against visiting replies via Roberto Salvaggio and Tony Norman.

The club dropping in the standings to third are Black Swan after they were defeated 1-0 at Harlington who are now just goal difference behind them in fourth place, Roan Wedderburn netting that lone goal of the game.

Now in fifth place are Bedford Albion Reserves who won 5-1 at Dinamo Flitwick to take their unbeaten ways up to six games. Tom Wade, Adam Wodecki, Brandon Hung, Matt Phelan and Josh Emmerson all netted to bring up the nap hand against a lone home reply via Tom Ford.

However the biggest win of the day went to Shefford Town & Campton A, 6-1 winners at White Eagles. Jacob Jevon with a brace was joined on the Town scoresheet by single strikes from Sam Lummis, Liam Radley, Michael Castle and Daniel Hammer against a lone Eagles reply via Jan Bucur.

Elsewhere Stevington Reserves claimed their first home win of the season in defeating bottom of the table Wootton Village 4-2. Daniel Jeffries with a brace joined on the home scoresheet by Matt Coles and Tony Riley against Village replies via Nick Burraway from the penalty spot and Dan Smith.

Whilst Flitwick Town A remain unbeaten on home soil this season after sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Sandy Reserves. Joe Kwarcinski and Mark Bartlett were on the Town scoresheet against replies via Aaron Seldon and Recardo McKay.