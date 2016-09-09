Ex-Barton striker Keshi Anderson nets on Trotters debut

Former Barton Rovers striker Keshi Anderson scored on his debut for Bolton Wanderers during their 1-1 draw against Southend United in League One on Saturday.

The 21-year-old signed for the Trotters on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season on deadline day, after penning an extension to his contract at Selhurst Park in the summer.

Speaking to the Bolton News about his debut, Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson said: “What I like about Keshi is that he has pace but not only that, he also makes intelligent runs.

“It’s okay being fast, you have to know how to use it and Keshi’s timing is excellent as we saw a couple of times against Southend running in behind.

“He hasn’t been with us long and is still finding his feet, but I’m delighted he got his goal. Strikers just need to score and then they can relax a bit.

“What I was delighted about was that him and Sammy Ameobi haven’t been used to the cut and thrust of first-team football this season - they have been with the under-21s - so to see them hit the ground running was very pleasing.

“I was tempted to take Keshi off at one point but even when we dropped him behind the front two I thought he was excellent.”