FA Cup joy for AFC Ladies

AFC Dunstable secured a superb 4-1 SSE Women’s FA Cup third round qualifying victory over Meridian LFC at Creasey Park on Sunday.

The hosts had led 3-1 at the break, with Amber Pearson (1, 20) and Charlotte South (38) on target, before second half sub Stephanie Chandler made the result safe with four minutes to go.

AFC, who picked up £500 for the victory, will now travel to Hemel Hempstead Ladies in the final qualifying round on November 13.

Meanwhile, they are back in Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division action on Sunday, travelling to Brentwood Town.

Houghton Athletic were knocked out of the competition though, going down 3-0 at home to Brentwood Town.

They are without a game this weekend.

Crawley Green Ladies suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Garston Ladies in the Openage League Cup on Sunday.

The hosts netted through Nina Service (26,77) and Jessica McNamara (62) in a 3-3 draw, until the visitors took the tie 4-3 on penalties.

This weekend, Crawley head to Shefford Town & Campton Ladies.