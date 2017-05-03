Farley Boys and Jedenastka lift Luton league titles

Farley Boys beat North Sundon Wanderers 2-0 to lift the Luton District and South Beds Premier Division title on Saturday.

It meant Houghton Rangers had to settle for second despite beating Luton Leagrave 9-1. Chris Gibson scored five earning him the man of the match award, Aaron Dennie got two, with Mitchell Chaney and skipper James Braddon getting one apiece. Dale Cushen scored the consolation for Leagrave who now leave the league.

Christians In Sport II.

Jedenastka drew 2-2 with Christians in Sport IIs to lift the Division One title. Goals came via the skipper Pawel Kitka, with Christians replying through a brace from man of the match Dean Mahaffey.

The results leave Christians needing to beat FC Polonia in the final match to finish up runners up.

However Christians exacted revenge by beating Jedenastka 1-0 in the Division One Cup final on Saturday.

The first chance came when man of the match Peter Wilson picked up on a mistake but fired his shot wide. Centre half Bebe Chukwuekezie slipped which allowed the Jedenastka skipper Pawel Kitka a shot at goal but it was blocked by Dave Mitchell.

Pawel Kitka again beat two players only to fire over. Meanwhile a crossfield pass by Matthew Kirby-Daniels picked out Peter Wilson who took the ball with a great touch but it bobbled as he took his shot and it went high and wide.

But Mitchell powered in a header at the far post to win the cup for Christians.