Goss on target as Heart defeat Leighton

Sacred Heart Youth U13s Saints proved too strong for Leighton Town Youth U13s in their Chiltern Youth League U13 Division Two clash last Sunday.

James Denniss, Tyler Downey, Rocco Goss, George Kerr and Mason James were all on target, with Charlie Brackenridge and Archie Hudson named joint MOM.

In U16 Division One, Barton Rovers Youth went down 3-1 to Ampthill Town Casuals, Tierlen Wilson the scorer.

>> To have your youth football report printed in the paper, just email luton.sport@bedsnews.com by Tuesday morning.