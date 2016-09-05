Grant’s strike seals victory for Green

SSML Premier Division: Crawley Green 1 St Margaretsbury 0

Crawley Green ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win against St Margaretsbury in the SSML Premier Division on Saturday.

The visitors had started the brighter, forcing a corner in the third minute that Simon Grove White headed just wide, before Billy Murray’s cross was converted by George Beattie only to be ruled offside.

Crawley’s first attack saw Liam McGovern’s shot deflected wide, while Ashton Grant played in Charlie Clayton who lobbed visiting keeper Michael Corderoy, but also the bar as well.

Shortly afterwards, George Lyons’ left footed curler went just wide of keeper Dean Bull’s post, as Crawley hit back, Grant and Clayton teeing up Reece Green to shoot from 20 yards, with Corderoy saving well.

However, on 29 minutes, Crawley broke the deadlock as Grant firing home from outside the area with a well placed strike.

Despite trailing, the Saints continued to cause problems through Courtney Clay on the right wing, but left back Green did well to keep him at bay.

After the break, Liam McGovern’s 52nd minute free kick was headed goalwards by Dean Dummett as Corderoy saved well, as did Green keeper Bull from Harley Hacy as time ticked away.

Late on, Crawley conceded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, only for Ryan Wade to blast his shot into the wall as the hosts picked up their third league win of the season.

Crawley Green are at home to Welwyn Garden City in the Premier Division Cup on Wednesday night, kick-off at 7.45pm.

The club’s reserves were 5-1 winners at The 61FC in the Beds County League thanks to goals from George Nnen (2), Valentino Qoku, Jack Rendall and Jason McDonagh.