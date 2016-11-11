Hatters Ladies through to last eight in Premier League Plate

Luton Town Ladies are through to the quarter finals of the FA Women’s Premier League Plate, after beating Stevenage 2-0 at the weekend.

Boss Nikki Baker made one change with Jodie Southby replacing Shaneice Jiminez, as Hatters went close early on, Jo Rutherford thundering over from 40 yards, before firing inches wide moments later.

On 27 minutes, Lucy Webster saw her effort saved by Becky Scott, while Zara Carroll volleyed Rutherford’s cross wide.

Town stopper Jess Devoti made two impressive saves from Donna McGuigan and kept out Daniela Martucci’s free kick too.

After the break, Devoti made a superb fingertip stop from McGuigan as Luton moved ahead on 66 minutes when Nicola Henman’s header fell into Jess McKay’s path to finish from close range.

The Hatters doubled their lead in the final 10 minutes when Rutherford headed in after Kane’s drilled cross.

Baker said: “I think we performed well, we could have done certain things better and definitely been more clinical in front of goal but we looked to play the right way the majority of the time.

“We defended superbly, caused them problems going forward and in the wide areas we continually looked a threat. Lucy was superb on the right and I am pleased how she stepped up into midfield.

“Stevenage defended well but in the end our continuous pressure and peppering at their goal took its toll.

“We again had five teenagers in the starting line-up and I can’t ask for anymore from the girls.”

In the second half, three substitutions were made, one of them being Kane, who went on to set up both goals and Baker praised her influence, adding: “Bex came on and changed the game, when she plays to her ability, defenders don’t know how to deal with her.

“The double change along with Shanice was just what we needed- pace and some experience.”

Town will play Oxford City next Sunday at home in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.