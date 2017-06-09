Hosts AFC net double win at their own tournament

AFC Dunstable held another record-breaking tournament at the weekend with over 120 teams taking part.

Clubs arrived from Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire to compete, along with West Bromwich Albion’s Academy Gloucester branch and Stourbridge from National League North.

AFC Dunstable youngsters celebrate victory

The event got underway on Saturday with non-competitive U7s and U9s matches, before the U11s tournament saw Woburn and Wavendon triumph.

AFC Rushden and Diamonds defeated local rivals Wellingborough Whitworths in the U13s event to secure the trophy.

AFC Dunstable’s U15s came through a penalty shoot out 4-3 against Bushey Rangers to lift the trophy.

On Sunday, the U8s section, which was non-competitive, saw 12 teams produce some fine matches.

The U10s tournament saw Milton Keynes-based Grange Park finish as champions, while Great Linford won the U12s event.

The U14s competition was a very high standard as not only had AFC’s EJA team entered, their Junior Premier League team also took part, while Cambridge City, Watford Youth, Hemel Hempstead Town, AFC Rushden and Diamonds to name just a few were in action too.

AFC’s EJA team were too strong though as they defeated Stony Stratford Town 1-0 in the final.