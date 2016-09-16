Search

Lewsey Park beat Sports to earn a cup victory

The Luton District & South Beds League Divisional Cups got under way at the weekend with the Premier Division teams split into two groups, with group A seeing Christians in Sport lose 3-2 to Lewsey Park.

