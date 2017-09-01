Rutherford and Manning on target as Hatters hit back

Luton Town Ladies fought back from a goal down to secure their second successive win of the new FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One campaign, with a 2-1 win at Enfield Ladies on Sunday.

The hosts took advantage of some poor defensive play from set-pieces early on, as Nuala McKevitt converted after a corner

However, Hatters provided the ideal response when Joanne Rutherford sprung the offside trap and slotted neatly into the bottom corner.

Immediately from the restart Enfield were on the attack again, curling one narrowly past the far post, but back came Luton once more. Dionne Manning shooting at the home keeper.

However, she wasn’t to be denied shortly afterwards, showing fine tenacity to force the ball over the line and make it 2-1.

Rutherford came close to a third, hitting the post directly from a corner, while Enfield had chances of their own too, as the crossbar came to Luton’s rescue.

The second period was less eventful with Luton always looking the more likely to add to their tally.

Manning came closest, when she rounded the keeper, only to see her shot lack power and cleared away.

Nicola Henman was impeded on the edge of the box late on, but Manning’s header didn’t have enough purchase, although it mattered little as Luton held on to the delight of boss Nikki Baker.

She said: “Enfield is always a tough place to come and I am pleased with the girl’s mental strength and bounce backability after going behind.

“We had a game plan and it worked.

“I am really happy for both strikers to get on the scoresheet as they both worked tirelessly.

Town are in FA WPL Cup action this Sunday, hosting Leyton Orient WFC at Stockwood Park.