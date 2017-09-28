Shefford stay top on a great day for away sides

bedfordshire league

Jim Burnside, George Renney and Louis Taylor from the penalty spot did the damage against a lone home reply via Robbie O’Dell.

Caldecote Reserves v Sundon Park Rovers. Picture: David Kay. PNL-170927-103620002

It was an afternoon where seven of the eight top flight games were to go the way of the visitors.

Remaining in second spot are last season’s champions Flitwick Town after they went nap with a 5-1 victory at bottom of the table Queens Park Crescents. Ritchie Bevan with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by single strikes from Daniel Stafford, Andy Dadd and James Fletcher against a lone home reply from Daniel Rasol.

With the Blue Cross dropping down into fifth, third spot is now occupied by Caldecote who won 4-1 at Crawley Green Reserves. Jake Wallace with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Carl Heath and Tom Wallace against a lone home reply from Tom Barnett.

Just a point behind the boys from Harvey Close but with a game in hand and taking up fourth are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College, 4-1 winners at Cranfield United. Giovanni Moscaritolo netted twice alongside single goals from Colby Smith and Delroy Phillips against a United reply via Martin Holland.

Joining in with the away winners to claim their opening victory were Sharnbrook, 1-0 winners at Renhold United, thanks to Hayden Jones’s 48th minute goal.

It was also a good day on the road for Stevington and Ickwell & Old Warden. The boys from the Green emerged 5-4 victors at Kempston Rovers Development, Scott Alleyne and Marko Tobdzic both scoring twice and Dan Threadgold once to bring up the nap hand against Rovers braces in reply via Joshua Sturniolo and Josh Griggs.

Stevington netted a 90th minute winner to win 3-2 at Wilstead. Kieran Souter with a brace plus Tom Roberts were their goalscorers against home replies via Hanvir Thirra and Adam Budek.

The lone away club not to win were Marston Shelton Rovers who had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at AFC Oakley M&DH. Daniel Kelly was on the home scoresheet against a Rovers reply via Wes Burrows.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Riseley Sports are now up into third in Division One supported by O’Neills after netting a 6-2 home win over bottom of the table Cople & Bedford SA. Jack Healey scored a hat-trick, Sam Harrision a brace and James Jermyn one with the visiting goals from Luke Wilson and Ollie Hughes.

There was also a home win for Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who were 4-1 victors over Lea Sports PSG. Tom Scurfield with a hat-trick was joined on the Town scoresheet by Andrew Hayday against a lone PSG reply via Ali Mohaliyadeen.

Bedfordshire FA Intermediate Cup 1st Round

The biggest win of the day was to go to Cranfield United Reserves who won 7-1 at Southcott Village RA. Phil Kempsell and Paul Garrett both scored twice to go alongside single goals from James Armstrong, Joe Byraves and Luke Kelly.

There was also a big win for Henlow the 5-0 home victors over The 61 FC Luton Reserves. Luke Hills with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Matt Wilson, Paul Wright and Matt Sockalingham to bring up the nap hand.

The lone game of the afternoon to go to a penalty shoot-out saw Totternoe Reserves emerge the 5-3 spot kick winners at Flitwick Town Reserves after the sides had played out a 2-2 draw. Sam Johnson and Rob Tapley were on the Town scoresheet against replies via Tom Howson and Dave O’Brien.

It was the end of the road for both Wixams and Sandy. Wixams had a lone Gareth White goal to show for their 2-1 defeat at Farley Boys, while Sandy found goals from Tom Hunt and Matt Johnson were not enough as they lost 3-2 at St Joseph’s.

Potton United Reserves beat Biggleswade FC Reserves 5-1 on Tuesday.

Division Two

With Houghton Athletic on Beds FA Junior Cup duty there are new Division Two leaders in the shape of Renhold United Reserves after they won 3-1 at Elstow Abbey.

Jamie Lovell with a brace and Michael France fired them 3-0 ahead before Antony Sammut netted in the 70th minute for the Abbey. The home side’s cause was not helped when, with the scoreline at 1-0, Andy Latimer missed from the penalty spot to even the match up.

Now in second are Henlow Reserves who maintained their 100% record with a 3-1 victory at Bedford Albion. James Campbell, Matt Wilson and Chris Powell were on their scoresheet against a lone Albion strike from Paul Babbington.

Also winning on the road were Wilstead Reserves and Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves. The Rovers, with a brace from Adam Kerr and a single strike from Jake Cullum, won 3-2 at Westoning for whom Tom Cooksley and Cullum Clayton netted.

Wilstead Reserves won 5-3 at Luton Leagrave AFC. Luke Pursey with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by Josh Whetlor and Ravi Jessani against home replies via Jake Wilfort, Nicolac Covileac and Hartley Coleman.

The lone home win of the day went to Atletico Europa who netted a 5-2 victory over CS Rovers to exchange positions five and six with them in the league table. Mo Banda and Paddy Alemanji with braces were joined on the scoresheet by a single strike from Aun Alemanji against Rovers replies via Ultan Coonan and Connor Darocha.

Division Three

Harlington no longer occupy top spot in Division Three after they were beaten for the first time this season, 2-1 at home by AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Jake Duxbury netted both Town goals against a lone home reply from Denzal Gillard.

Top spot is now in the hands of Black Swan after they won 6-1 at Stevington Reserves. Calum Wilson with a hat-trick, Matt Byrne with a brace plus Alex Bithrey with a single strike were on the mark for Swan - James Bourke scored for Stevington.

For third placed Clifton it was a missed opportunity to jump above Harlington in the standings after they had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Bedford Albion Reserves. George Macmillan and Adam Norris netted the goals against Albion replies via Samuel Mastrafchiev and Reece Gascoyne.

It however was a red letter day for Dinamo Flitwick who claimed their first win with a 2-1 home victory over Lidlington United Sports. Daniel Day and Josh Pearson were their goalscorers against a United reply from Carl Pearson.

This defeat for United saw them drop to fifth, with fourth spot now being occupied by Kempston Athletic who won 6-3 at Caldecote A. Luke Mongiovi with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by an own goal plus strikes from Lee Leonard, Gary Whitbread and Josh St Claire Pierre. The home scores came via Luke Dear with a brace plus Tony Norman.

Going nap were Shefford Town & Campton A with a 5-1 home victory over now bottom of the table Wootton Village. John Vooght with a hat-trick was joined on the Town scoresheet by Bradley Vooght and Gareth Head against a lone Village reply from Hamayua Shahid.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup 1st Round

The biggest win of the day went to Houghton Athletic with a 5-1 home victory over Wixam Wanderers. Hayden Fletcher with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by single strikes from Jordan Thomas, Nadir Sabil and Max O’Brien against a lone Wanderers reply via Kiren Luck.

Elsewhere it was a 3-0 win for Sundon Park Rovers at Caldecote Reserves – Ethan Tenn, Craig Davey and Luke Davey netting the goals to do the damage.

Yet for three other sides it was an early cup exit. AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves had just a Jason Angol goal to show for their 3-1 defeat at Stotfold Junior Town.

White Eagles lost 4-1 at FC Spandits where Jan Bucur netted, and Sandy Reserves went out 1-0 at home to Square FC.