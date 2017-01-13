Teenage kicks for Luton as they hold on to beat Denham

Three goals from three teenagers was enough to seal three points for Luton Town Ladies in their first FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One game of 2017, beating Denham Ladies 3-2 at Stockwood Park on Sunday.

Boss Nikki Baker made several changes as new signing Amy Summerfield made her second debut for the club, with Erica Byron putting the hosts in front after 10 minutes.

With half an hour gone, Lucie Webster scampered away on the right before cutting inside to fire home a first goal for the club into the roof of the net.

Just before half time Jess McKay had a header well saved, while Hatters keeper Angelika Kopec making an excellent reaction stop from close range.

In the second period, Luton came out hunting for a third goal, and they soon had it as Nicola Henman’s cross was turned in by Jodie Bellinger.

Kopec made another great save as Denham looked to pull one back, although the visitors did have a goal when Luton’s defence froze waiting for a whistle which never came, allowing the visitors to score.

Hatters came close to a fourth as Summerfield was just wide, with Rachel Carter skimming the crossbar.

Shannon Pratt came on for her first appearance since September, as Denham pulled another back late on, but Luton held firm.

Baker said: “We did well to get the win, although we made hard work of it in the end.

“That is frustrating as we switched off at key moments, although I am really happy with Angelika she was superb in goal and probably saved us the three points.

“We started with five teenagers, three of them being 16 so that is excellent, especially as three of them scored!

“Lucy Webster just keeps getting better and I am over the moon for her to get her first goal.

“Amy Summerfield came straight in for her first game and was superb. It is also good to have Shannon Pratt back in contention for a place as she has spent a lot of time injured and has worked hard.”

Hatters head to Woburn & Wavendon this weekend.