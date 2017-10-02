YOUTH FOOTBALL: Hat-trick for Hudson in Rovers win

Harry Hudson scored a hat-trick as Barton Rovers Youth U16s enjoyed a 5-1 win over Dunstable Town Youth during their Chiltern Youth League U16 Division One clash last weekend.

Tierlen Wilson was also on target along with L’kharmi Gale, as Spencer O’Leary replied for the visitors.

James Denniss netted four times as Sacred Heart Youth U13 Saints were thumping 12-3 winners at Flitwick Eagles U13 Golds in U13 Division Two.

Joseph Duke and George Kerr bagged doubles, while Rocco Goss, Archie Hudson, Sam O’Neill and Josh Oliver were on target.