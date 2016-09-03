Ainsworth tips Hatters to finish as League Two champions

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes witnessed the League Two champions in action this afternoon at Kenilworth Road.

The Chairboys chief was that impressed by the manner in which Luton dismantled his side at times on their way to a 4-1 triumph, he insisted they are going to be the team beat this term.

“I think in my management in League Two, that’s one of the best performances I’ve seen from a League Two team.” Gareth Ainsworth

He said: “This is the champions of the league for me, I think in my management in League Two, that’s one of the best performances I’ve seen from a League Two team.

“They’re very fluid, they’ve got options, they’ve got depth of squad which is amazing. They’ve got Danny Hylton, I looked to try and get him in the summer and half of what other people were offering him I could afford.

“That’s why they get the players and fair play, this is a big football club, it’s got a history, big resources, they’re going for it, new stadium, all that and it showed today.”

When told about the comments from his Wycombe counterpart, Town chief Nathan Jones said: “Well that’s wonderful, and he’s a great guy Gareth and a very humble guy.

“I’ve had some monumental battles with him, he was an absolute pain in the bum to play against, he was relentless in everything that he did.

“But he’s a real good guy, doing a great job there to be fair to him and if he said that then I’m very appreciative and I’m humbled if I’m honest, so I appreciate those sentiments.”

Although Ainsworth conceded Town started far better than his side, he felt during the second period, that Wanderers would definitely come away with something.

He continued: “The first 20 minutes I thought there was only one team in it, Luton.

“They started so fresh, so well, maybe it’s something to do with the EFL Trophy in the week as my lads have played 90 minutes there.

“They had numerous chances, could have been even more up with the penalty, it’s a great save from Jemal (Blackman), but once we locked on to them, second half of the first period, I thought we did okay.

“We restricted their chances, got a couple of our own, and then second half the early goal is a sucker punch, but I thought we were in the ascendancy, I thought we were playing well.

“It did feel like a real cup tie atmosphere that we were going to go and score and I was genuinely expecting us to equalise. I put Bayo (Adebayo Akinfenwa) and Thommo (Garry Thompson) on at the end and Thommo’s hit the target with his first shot and I’m thinking ‘here we go, we’re going to be in this.’

“The sucker punch is the (second) penalty, it’s poor if I’m honest, I don’t know if the ref’s got it right. If he has it’s poor defending, as we can’t let people turn us in the box like that, it’s too easy and then the fourth is rubbish from us.”

The win put Hatters at the summit once more as they leapfrogged Morecambe who went down at home to Leyton Orient, although Jones won’t let anyone get carried away with the season still just six games old.

He added: “It’s been a nice start and we’ve got to keep that going, that’s the thing.

“At the minute we’ve been blessed with no real injuries and been blessed with a side that wants to do well.

“Now we’re going to have a few setbacks I imagine, hopefully we won’t, but the board have been wonderful in keeping hold of our magnificent players, adding a couple more as well.

“It was just wonderful and I’m so pleased with what we have here, on and off the pitch.”