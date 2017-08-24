Akinde on Luton’s list but a move for Bees forward is unlikely

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn’t expect Barnet striker John Akinde to move to Kenilworth Road during the transfer window, despite being a firm fan of the prolific frontman.

Akinde, 28, has scored 82 goals in 142 games for the Bees, including 26 last term and is a player who has clearly caught the eye of Luton’s scouting network.

However, on that interest being taken any further, Jones said: “Without speaking names or so on, there’s been a number of ones on our list.

“James Collins was on our list, we have people that if we lose certain people, then who would we go for?

“We go for them, they’re the number one replacement, we have that all throughout, so our list is quite extensive.

“We’ve narrowed it down to three in every position, because obviously we don’t put (Karim) Benzema in our front line for example.

“But we have realistic targets that we put in and once we lose one of those, or once we feel we need to replace that then we go for them.

“John has been on that list for a while, as I would imagine he would be on plenty of lists, but I don’t envisage John Akinde joining us before the window closes.”

Akinde has had spells for teams such as Ebbsfleet, Bristol City, Wycombe, Brentford and Crawley in his career, settling at the Hive in 2014.

When asked if he was an admirer of the striker, Jones continued: “I’d be stupid not t beo. At this level, he’s a real, real potent striker, and he’s Barnet’s player, so I don’t want to speak too much about Barnet’s player, but there’s some real good strikers at this level that obviously would interest us and John’s one of them.

“Whether we’ve actually actively pursued that is another thing, because we have two fantastic starters at the minute (Danny Hylton and James Collins) and the other two backing those up (Harry Cornick and Elliot Lee) at the minute are different. but again, real wonderful talent and coveted by other clubs.

“So we’re in a good place for that position.”

On whether Luton had actually put a bid in for Akinde, Jones added: “It would be wrong of me to suggest that we have done anything.

“He’s Barnet’s player, so regardless of what has gone on in the past with us or not to do with us, it would be wrong of me.

“There’s no dialogue now between us and Barnet for example, so we can put that rumour to bed.”