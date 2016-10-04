Albion include Gardner and Olsson to face Hatters

West Bromwich Albion have included four first team players in their squad to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road for tonight’s EFL Checkatrade Trophy group stage fixture.

The Baggies, who lost their opening Group H South fixture against Millwall, are expected to give run-outs to Craig Gardner, once signed by Sunderland for £6m, Swedish international Jonas Olsson, Welsh keeper Boaz Myhill and Callum McManaman, who joined Hawthorns for £4.75m from Wigan Athletic in January 2015.

Luton are a good side and they have been performing well so far this season in League Two. Ben Garner

Assistant head coach Ben Garner will take charge of Albion as he told the club’s official website: “We will have a few senior players involved so it’s a chance for them to get some game time.

“The fixture also gives us a chance to have a good look at our younger players as well.

“We will go there to win. Ultimately we want to get a positive result but we also want to put in a good performance.

“Luton are a good side and they have been performing well so far this season in League Two.

“They beat Aston Villa in the EFL Cup at Kenilworth Road and they also beat Gillingham away in the first game of the group in this competition so it will be a tough test.

“I think it will be a good game.

“We have a nice mix of senior players and youngsters who are getting an opportunity to impress.”