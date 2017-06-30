Astonished King is left humbled by support

Forner Luton goalkeeper Craig King has been left astonished by the amount of support received after admitting his battle against depression.

The 20-year-old revealed he was suffering from the illness yesterday after rejecting the offer of a new one year deal at Kenilworth Road, ending his nine years with the club.

His old team-mates have shown their support, with the likes of Alan Sheehan, Jack Senior, Danny Green, Lawson D'Ath and James Justin, to name a few, all showing their support on Twitter, while ex-Luton players Zane Banton and Mark Cullen also sent messages as well.

It hasn't stopped there though, with hundreds of Luton and football fans in general getting in touch too and King took to Twitter once more to thank them today.

He wrote: "Didn't plan on a follow up but the response has been astonishing.

"The support I've received since announcing my situation has been truly magic. I want to thank every single person who has message me, I have read all of them!

"Our whole footballing family are so special! Fans and players across the country, some even overseas have all come together to support the fight on depression and it is so powerful.

"It is also very much needed! Although the comments I'm reading have produced many tears, there is a trend and it is quite clear I am not the only one.

"It's a problem that is easily ignored and it's time for it to be spoken about and not overlooked!

"Mental health being a taboo subject the issue we have! We should all be open about it!

"Speaking to people about the situation I am currently in was the best thing I've done.

"Takes a massive weight off unloading some stress!

"It's something no one should be ashamed of! With the support of others around you and I, I'm sure we can and will all conquer it together!"