Away day joy delights Luton skipper

Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert was relieved his side banked their first away victory of the season at Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

The Town captain had seen Luton beaten 1-0 at Barnet in August, before back-to-back draws when visiting Mansfield and Lincoln.

I feel like we’re fairly happy that we’ve managed to get two draws and a win. Scott Cuthbert

However, this time, they emerged 2-1 winners, thanks to the captain himself equalising late on and then James Collins grabbing a stoppage time winner.

On the result, Cuthbert said: “Last year we were excellent away, it’s just not quite happened for us so far.

“We’ve had a couple of tough games, went up to Mansfield, who are a very good side, Lincoln as well who put you under massive pressure.

“We came here, Wycombe area very good side, don’t forget they’re just outside the play-offs, so it’s some tough away games.

“I feel like we’re fairly happy that we’ve managed to get two draws and a win.”

After the game, manager Nathan Jones insisted that despite victory, he might have to alter his selection process, particularly away from home.

However, match-winner Collins didn’t feel too much change was needed, saying: “I think with our shape we’ve got players who are capable of doing both and got a lot of personnel in the side who can play in that central area.

“But to come to a place like Wycombe, who play on second balls and play on long balls and they’re good at it.

“So to come to their turf and try to match them at that was going to be difficult, but I thought our diamond and our midfielders were good.”

Meanwhile, after defeat at home to Swindon, Luton have bounced back in the best manner possible, with two wins from two.

Cuthbert said: “We wanted as a team to respond to that bad result against Swindon with a positive home result in front of our own fans.

“Then to go up against a team that’s going to be challenging come the end of the season, we wanted to come here and get a good result and we’re delighted.”

Chesterfield now stand in Town’s way of making it three victories in succession, with the strugglers heading to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Collins added: “The gaffer has told us the points away at Mansfield and Lincoln are big, big points.

“People may look at that and think ‘well not really,’ but they’re tough places to go and they’ll be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“It was a disappointing result against Swindon and then back to back wins is I think building up to be a good month.”