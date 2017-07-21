Bairns waiting for an ‘acceptable offer’ for Sibbald

Scottish Championship side Falkirk have confirmed they will only let midfielder Craig Sibbald leave the club if an ‘acceptable offer’ is received.

The 22-year-old, who has played over 250 games for the Bairns, recently flew out to Slovenia with Luton Town for a week-long training camp.

Craig returned to the club yesterday at his request and has been training with the first team squad to maintain fitness levels. Craig Campbell

A slight groin strain meant he couldn’t feature has heavily as Town boss Nathan Jones wanted while the squad were abroad before deciding whether to try and make Sibbald’s stay a permanent one.

He has since returned to the Falkirk Stadium to get fully fit as joint chief executive of the Scottish side Craig Campbell gave an update on the situation surrounding their midfielder on the club’s official website.

He said: “Craig was offered a new contract at the turn of the year which he has chosen not to sign as yet.

“We understand that he has been speaking with other clubs including a week long pre-season visit to Slovenia with Luton Town.

“The position remains the same as before. A contract has been offered and remains on the table.

“Craig returned to the club yesterday at his request and has been training with the first team squad to maintain fitness levels.

“If Craig decides to sign a new contract with Falkirk or alternatively we receive an acceptable offer from another club for his services then we will make further comment at that time.”