Banton is back with Luton

Luton Town have recalled young forward Zane Banton from his loan spell with Conference South side St Albans City.

The 20-year-old had scored twice in six starts since moving to the Clarence Park outfit last month, and was also on target for Hatters’ reserves during their 4-1 win over Derby County on Tuesday afternoon.

Banton, who has made four first-team appearances this season, all in the Checkatrade Trophy, will train at Kenilworth Road this morning with the rest of Nathan Jones’ squad before travelling to Accrington Stanley for tomorrow’s Sky Bet League Two fixture.