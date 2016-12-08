Banton may go out on loan in January

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has admitted that youngster Zane Banton might go out on loan for his own sanity above anything else during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old had been expected to make an impact this term after signing a new deal in the summer and playing four times in the league once Jones had taken over.

If he needs to go out and just get a bit of game time for his own career and own sanity then he will. Nathan Jones

However, despite making three Checkatrade Trophy appearances, Banton has been left kicking his heels, yet to feature in League Two this term and was an unused substitute in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win at Swindon.

According to Jones’ his lack of game time isn’t down to an effort on Banton’s part, as he said: “He’s training very well, it’s just again the competition in his position. We have the likes of Jordan Cook, Cameron McGeehan, Alex Gilliead can play there in the 10, Josh McQuoid, so it’s fierce competition there and he’s been a victim of that.

“If I played this system last year then he would have probably played a lot of games.

“We know where he is, we trust him and what we’ll have to do is evaluate in January.

“And if he needs to go out and just get a bit of game time for his own career and own sanity then he will, but we’re really pleased with Zane and we’re glad we’ve got him.”