Berry delighted to finally get Hatters move sorted

Midfielder Luke Berry was thrilled to finally become a Luton Town player last Friday, after the Hatters snapped him up from Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old penned a three year deal at Kenilworth Road, with Luton boss Nathan Jones admitting the club had been pursuing Berry for a while.

There was bits and bobs during the summer, but when Luton popped up, I really wanted to make it happen. Luke Berry

On his move from Town’s League Two rivals, Berry said: “I didn’t know definitely it was on, but within a week or so I was here.

“I was delighted when it was all done, it was a long process, there was bits and bobs during the summer, but when Luton popped up, I really wanted to make it happen.

“I’m delighted I’m here now and really enjoying it.”

Berry admitted it was a tough decision to leave the U’s, but on knowing there was concrete interest from the Hatters, submitted a transfer request to ensure he could make the switch.

He continued: “I put it in as I knew Luton were interested and wanted to make it happen.

“It was a tricky decision, any decision you make is always a tricky one.

“I’ve enjoyed my time there, and the manager Shaun Derry is fantastic, he’s a great manager as well.

“I hope they do well, but I’m here now and want to get us promoted.”

Linking up with Nathan Jones was a big factor too, as Berry said: “He’s given me his ideas and it’s really interesting and I’m trying to learn as much as I can from him.

“He’s a knowledgeable manager and I can’t wait to really get going now.”

As Luton have begun the season with a settled side, Berry is prepared to bide his time for a starting berth, saying: “I’m not going to kick off or anything, I’ve got to prove myself first and I won’t come in and be like that.

“I’ve got to prove I’m capable of playing, and work my way into the team if I can and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Berry made his debut during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Mansfield, as on his half hour cameo, he added: “I just tried to get in the game and help the team out. It was a bit of a nuts old game how it went, but you can see the quality in the team.

“They try and pass, don’t change their ethics or how we want to play and it shows.

“It might not work first half but when we got in the flow of it, they got tired,

“If there was another five or 10 minutes, I think we should have won 3-2, maybe 4-2 as they were off their legs, they didn’t know what was going on.”

With Town now clearly setting their sights on promotion this term, Berry knows a good result at Lincoln City is needed this weekend.

He added: “You’ve got to take every single game, rather than think of the future too far.

“Lincoln away, got to think, can we get three points and then next game, see where it takes us.

“They’re quite back to front, get it off the front man and work from there. We’ve exerienced that before, so I’m sure we’ll work out a way and see if we can exlploit that.”