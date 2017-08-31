Berry expecting to pitch in with goals for Luton

New Town signing Luke Berry has every confidence he will bring his goalscoring prowess to the Hatters after making his move from Cambridge last week.

The 25-year-old won a place in the League Two Team of the Year after scoring an impressive 22 times for the U’s last season, including four in one game too.

He managed 13 during the campaign beforehand and now wants to find the net for his new club, saying: “I think I’ll always pitch with a few goals, so it will be nice, but the main thing is the three points.

“We want to try and pick up as many points as we can and try to get this club where it belongs.”

Berry has been likened to ex-Hatter Cameron McGeehan by boss Nathan Jones, who reached double figures the two previous years.

He wants his new charge to assume the mantle of the goalscoring midfielder, who joined Barnsley in the summer too, saying: “He’s a little bit like a Cameron McGeehan in terms of his all round play and his goalscoring record, so that’s the kind of player we want.

“We want to add goals, now we have three in our midst that got 20 goals last year, so hopefully we’ll have goals in us.

“We wanted to replace Cameron’s goals from midfield and if you’ve got a midfield who’s chipping in with goals and you’ve got your two front men scoring, then you’re going to win football matches.

“That’s what we have to do but we have to make sure we are tighter at the other end and make sure we’re not having to score three goals to win a game.”

Meanwhile on the comparison, Berry said: “You always hear about the players before and him and (Isaac) Vassell as well, they did really well here and progressed.

“He’s gone to a club where I was previously at in Barnsley, so I’m hoping he does really well, I hope they both do really well.”

Although Jones also added Andrew Shinnie to the ranks over the summer, he has no doubt that both of the new faces can form an alliance in the same starting 11.

The boss said: “I’m sure they can play together, it’s not just either or because they’re two fantastic players.

“We wouldn’t have brought another fantastic player in to sit on the bench, so it provides wonderful competition.”

Meanwhile, Jones was quick to praise the club once more for their backing when pushing the deal through, adding: “He’s a quality player and he’s been one of the outstanding midfield players in the division for number of years.

“He’s played at a higher level as well, so we’re delighted to have acquired him.

“The board have backed me in terms of that. We’ve earmarked him at the beginning of the summer window, tried to get him in May but it wasn’t to be and then we heard that there might have been an opportunity to do it and the board went for it.

“Credit to them, especially Gary Sweet (chief executive).

“He has got the deal done and it was ongoing for about a week, but we’re very pleased with getting him in.”